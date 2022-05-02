12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Harmonic HLIT shares increased by 9.3% to $9.4 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 162.5K shares come close, making up 20.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $975.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares decreased by 16.3% to $0.22 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.2 million shares, which is 53.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Fabrinet FN shares fell 3.33% to $96.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

