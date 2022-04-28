11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

LendingClub LC shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $16.05 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.2 million, which is 215.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Ocwen Financial OCN stock moved upwards by 16.34% to $20.93. As of 13:30 EST, Ocwen Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 248.2K, which is 450.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.6 million.

Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 13.29% to $1.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 148.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $497.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Value Line VALU stock rose 11.68% to $64.24. The company's market cap stands at $611.7 million.

First BanCorp FBP shares moved upwards by 10.64% to $14.55. First BanCorp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

FirstCash Hldgs FCFS stock rose 10.31% to $76.67. FirstCash Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 351.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 14.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 344.0K shares is 186.3% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.9 million.

Puyi PUYI stock decreased by 12.88% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $265.3 million.

Virtu Financial VIRT stock decreased by 11.63% to $29.88. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 165.1% of Virtu Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Puhui Wealth Investment PHCF shares decreased by 10.13% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Finward Bancorp FNWD shares fell 9.1% to $38.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

