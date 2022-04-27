12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LendingClub LC shares increased by 20.0% to $16.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 232.1K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock increased by 11.55% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Ocwen Financial OCN shares increased by 11.17% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.

Root ROOT stock rose 9.24% to $1.89. At the close, Root's trading volume reached 66.1K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Weidai WEI stock rose 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 5.92% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Losers

Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock decreased by 5.3% to $14.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

AMERISAFE AMSF stock fell 5.0% to $43.16. The company's market cap stands at $835.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Qudian QD shares decreased by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.1 million.

MoneyLion ML stock decreased by 3.65% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.7 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares fell 3.25% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $587.2 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 2.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.

