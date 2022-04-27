10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares increased by 30.2% to $5.47 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 643.8K, which is 15211.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $506.4 million.

Sunlands Technology STG shares increased by 12.72% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 11.98% to $2.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.3K shares, making up 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.

Mattel MAT shares rose 11.48% to $24.65. The current volume of 7.8 million shares is 238.2% of Mattel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Target Hospitality TH shares rose 11.03% to $6.34. Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 472.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 133.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.1 million.

New Oriental Education EDU stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $10.57. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares decreased by 10.7% to $1.43 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.7 million, which is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.2 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares decreased by 9.96% to $0.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 537.3K shares, making up 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 7.81% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.9K shares, making up 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 7.74% to $1.55. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 102.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

