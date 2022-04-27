QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 2:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares increased by 30.2% to $5.47 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 643.8K, which is 15211.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $506.4 million.
  • Sunlands Technology STG shares increased by 12.72% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 11.98% to $2.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.3K shares, making up 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.
  • Mattel MAT shares rose 11.48% to $24.65. The current volume of 7.8 million shares is 238.2% of Mattel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares rose 11.03% to $6.34. Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 472.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 133.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.1 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $10.57. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares decreased by 10.7% to $1.43 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.7 million, which is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.2 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares decreased by 9.96% to $0.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 537.3K shares, making up 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 7.81% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.9K shares, making up 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 7.74% to $1.55. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 102.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers