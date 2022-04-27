12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 68.6% to $1.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 39.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 60159.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

Losers

Molecular Partners MOLN stock decreased by 38.1% to $8.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Molecular Partners's stock is 117.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1193.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.7 million.

stock fell 14.87% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 170.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 14.85% to $3.27. iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 597.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

