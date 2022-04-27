QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 2:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 68.6% to $1.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 39.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 60159.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares moved upwards by 29.23% to $3.05. Tempest Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 10149.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • PAVmed PAVM stock rose 22.92% to $1.34. As of 13:30 EST, PAVmed's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 267.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB shares increased by 21.33% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.0 million shares, making up 10859.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares moved upwards by 20.89% to $9.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5 million shares, making up 716.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock increased by 13.88% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.4 million.

Losers

  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock decreased by 38.1% to $8.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Molecular Partners's stock is 117.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1193.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.7 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 20.95% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.8 million, which is 508.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 19.16% to $0.22. Trading volume for Salarius Pharmaceuticals's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 545.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock decreased by 15.83% to $0.29. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 1300.2% of Kintara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX stock fell 14.87% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 170.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 14.85% to $3.27. iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 597.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers