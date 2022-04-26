10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 5.5% to $0.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 4.98% to $60.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Limestone Bancorp LMST shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $23.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

AGM Group Hldgs AGMH shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Banco Santander SAN shares decreased by 7.8% to $3.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 billion.

Lion Group Holding LGHL shares declined by 5.61% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

HSBC Holdings HSBC shares fell 4.39% to $30.96. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

BBVA BBVA shares fell 4.16% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.

Invesco IVZ shares declined by 3.71% to $20.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

China Life Insurance Co LFC shares declined by 3.57% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 billion.

