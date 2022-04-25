QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 12:55 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade LMND stock increased by 8.0% to $21.73 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 592.6K shares is 29.8% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.07. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 338.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $2.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 440 shares, making up 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock rose 5.51% to $56.66. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 102.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • BRP Group BRP stock rose 5.08% to $24.3. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 145.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares increased by 5.05% to $1.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.6K shares, making up 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Citizens CIA stock decreased by 4.55% to $3.57 during Monday's regular session. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 50.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.
  • Prudential PUK shares fell 4.54% to $25.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 332.5K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 billion.
  • Unum UNM stock decreased by 3.86% to $32.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4 million, which is 56.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares decreased by 3.7% to $4.64. The current volume of 572 shares is 7.2% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares declined by 3.63% to $38.7. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is 42.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Prudential Financial PRU stock declined by 3.6% to $111.67. Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 billion.

