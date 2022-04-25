Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade LMND stock increased by 8.0% to $21.73 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 592.6K shares is 29.8% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.07. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 338.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.3 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $2.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 440 shares, making up 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock rose 5.51% to $56.66. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 102.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

BRP Group BRP stock rose 5.08% to $24.3. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 145.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Bright Health Gr BHG shares increased by 5.05% to $1.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.6K shares, making up 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Citizens CIA stock decreased by 4.55% to $3.57 during Monday's regular session. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 50.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.

Prudential PUK shares fell 4.54% to $25.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 332.5K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 billion.

Unum UNM stock decreased by 3.86% to $32.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4 million, which is 56.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares decreased by 3.7% to $4.64. The current volume of 572 shares is 7.2% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares declined by 3.63% to $38.7. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is 42.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Prudential Financial PRU stock declined by 3.6% to $111.67. Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.