11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.23 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $109.1 million.

CEA Industries CEAD shares increased by 4.84% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.

SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 3.94% to $0.43. This security traded at a volume of 149.0K shares come close, making up 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.

Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 3.48% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $906.9 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock fell 11.4% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock fell 6.82% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock fell 4.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 3.61% to $0.42. This security traded at a volume of 76.8K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

SES AI SES shares declined by 3.13% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.