12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $3.56 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 836.1K, which is 329.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.

MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 604.2K, which is 411.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Nortech Systems NSYS shares rose 11.31% to $12.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares increased by 8.74% to $2.17. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 209.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.

Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares rose 7.63% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Sabre SABRP stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $146.38.

Losers

Xerox Holdings XRX shares fell 16.9% to $16.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.0 million, which is 356.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock fell 14.97% to $3.24. The current volume of 273.7K shares is 26.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Enphase Energy ENPH stock declined by 11.7% to $157.65. As of 13:30 EST, Enphase Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 109.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 11.3% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock fell 10.95% to $8.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 399.5K shares, making up 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $998.7 million.

Daqo New Energy DQ stock declined by 10.9% to $39.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 133.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

