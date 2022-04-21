QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 1:50 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $3.56 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 836.1K, which is 329.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 604.2K, which is 411.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS shares rose 11.31% to $12.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares increased by 8.74% to $2.17. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 209.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares rose 7.63% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Sabre SABRP stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $146.38.

Losers

  • Xerox Holdings XRX shares fell 16.9% to $16.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.0 million, which is 356.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock fell 14.97% to $3.24. The current volume of 273.7K shares is 26.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH stock declined by 11.7% to $157.65. As of 13:30 EST, Enphase Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 109.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 11.3% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock fell 10.95% to $8.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 399.5K shares, making up 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $998.7 million.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ stock declined by 10.9% to $39.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 133.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers