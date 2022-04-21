QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 9:06 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $0.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares moved upwards by 17.96% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock increased by 16.19% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.4 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock rose 12.38% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • American Airlines Group AAL stock increased by 10.93% to $21.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Daseke DSKE shares increased by 10.84% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.1 million.

Losers

  • Equifax EFX shares decreased by 9.6% to $200.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell 6.28% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock fell 5.49% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.4 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares fell 5.06% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $765.3 million.
  • Wilhelmina International WHLM stock declined by 4.11% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares declined by 3.74% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $306.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

