12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.

Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $333.8 million.

Sonos SONO stock rose 4.86% to $27.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 352.0K shares, which is 10.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Afya AFYA shares rose 4.31% to $14.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Zovio ZVO shares increased by 3.73% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Qurate Retail QRTEA shares rose 3.63% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Puxin NEW stock declined by 9.5% to $1.34 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Holley HLLY shares declined by 5.92% to $13.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 5.48% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.0 million.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock declined by 5.28% to $0.19. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume reached 21.6 million shares. This is 487.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Vivid Seats SEAT stock decreased by 5.0% to $9.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.1 million.

Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell 4.59% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.

