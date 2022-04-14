12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rekor Systems REKR shares rose 7.3% to $4.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.2 million.

BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 5.3% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million.

Evolv Technologies EVLV stock increased by 5.22% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.1 million.

TTM Technologies TTMI shares moved upwards by 5.22% to $14.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Chindata Group Holdings CD shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Core Scientific CORZ shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Interlink Electronics LINK shares decreased by 9.9% to $9.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

Focus Universal FCUV stock fell 9.32% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $467.2 million.

AEye LIDR shares decreased by 4.95% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $720.6 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock declined by 4.39% to $6.1.

stock declined by 4.39% to $6.1. Borqs Technologies BRQS stock declined by 4.28% to $0.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.5 million shares, which is 395.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares fell 3.58% to $0.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 635.1K shares, which is 21.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

