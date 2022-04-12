11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Comtech Telecom CMTL shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $14.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $14.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.2 million. AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares increased by 4.85% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

shares increased by 4.85% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. One Stop Systems OSS stock rose 4.07% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.

stock rose 4.07% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million. SkyWater Technology SKYT shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $7.76. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $7.76. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million. IonQ IONQ stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $11.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 293.5K, accounting for 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Losers

VerifyMe VRME stock declined by 5.8% to $2.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.

stock declined by 5.8% to $2.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million. Focus Universal FCUV shares decreased by 4.96% to $11.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.7 million.

shares decreased by 4.96% to $11.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.7 million. Digital Ally DGLY shares fell 4.51% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.

shares fell 4.51% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million. Sonim Technologies SONM shares fell 3.27% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

shares fell 3.27% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Datasea DTSS stock fell 2.93% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.

stock fell 2.93% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million. Limelight Networks LLNW stock fell 2.66% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.