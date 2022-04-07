12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus MNTS stock rose 32.9% to $3.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $318.3 million.

Losers

OceanPal OP stock declined by 11.0% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

stock declined by 3.39% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. FTC Solar FTCI stock decreased by 3.07% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.