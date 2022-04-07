QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 9:43 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Momentus MNTS stock rose 32.9% to $3.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $318.3 million.
  • Xos XOS stock rose 17.37% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $540.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 12.82% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
  • Global Internet of People SDH shares increased by 8.42% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Team TISI shares increased by 7.69% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.

Losers

  • OceanPal OP stock declined by 11.0% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 8.54% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $170.1 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares declined by 4.39% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock decreased by 3.89% to $17.31. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock declined by 3.39% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock decreased by 3.07% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

