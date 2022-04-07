12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Momentus MNTS stock rose 32.9% to $3.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $318.3 million.
- Xos XOS stock rose 17.37% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $540.2 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 12.82% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
- Global Internet of People SDH shares increased by 8.42% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
- Velo3D VLD stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Team TISI shares increased by 7.69% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.
Losers
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 11.0% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 8.54% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $170.1 million.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS shares declined by 4.39% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Singularity Future SGLY stock decreased by 3.89% to $17.31. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock declined by 3.39% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock decreased by 3.07% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.