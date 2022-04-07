12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Conduent CNDT stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $5.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock declined by 14.5% to $3.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

SRAX SRAX stock decreased by 2.55% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock decreased by 2.52% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

