Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM stock increased by 6.77% to $3.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 2.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares rose 4.18% to $2.49. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 628 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Kemper KMPR shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $56.86. Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $21.43. As of 12:40 EST, Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 104, which is 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

AMERISAFE AMSF stock increased by 1.56% to $50.71. Trading volume for AMERISAFE's stock is 34.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $980.2 million.

China Life Insurance Co LFC stock rose 1.56% to $7.76. Trading volume for China Life Insurance Co's stock is 180.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 5.57% to $4.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.6K shares, making up 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.

BRP Group BRP stock decreased by 4.04% to $27.68. The current volume of 111.2K shares is 25.7% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 3.94% to $2.08. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 777.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Hagerty HGTY shares declined by 2.98% to $11.1. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 84.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $927.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Tiptree TIPT shares decreased by 2.43% to $12.86. Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.1 million.

Metromile MILE stock decreased by 2.39% to $1.44. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 361.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.