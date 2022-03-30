12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares increased by 52.2% to $5.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $651.9 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 30.36% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Vyant Bio VYNT stock rose 26.66% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock rose 17.26% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock rose 15.76% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Vir Biotechnology VIR shares moved upwards by 12.88% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Losers

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares declined by 33.9% to $0.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

UpHealth UPH stock fell 16.67% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

OpGen OPGN stock declined by 8.24% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Omeros OMER stock declined by 7.88% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $366.9 million.

Geron GERN shares decreased by 7.04% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.2 million.

Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares fell 7.01% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.

