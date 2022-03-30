12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MillerKnoll MLKN stock increased by 12.4% to $37.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

CEA Industries CEAD shares declined by 14.7% to $2.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.