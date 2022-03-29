12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ebix EBIX shares increased by 14.9% to $40.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock rose 12.0% to $13.25. The company's market cap stands at $887.1 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.

EPAM Sys EPAM stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $302.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion.

Oblong OBLG shares rose 8.62% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Rimini Street RMNI stock increased by 5.95% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.1 million.

Losers

Marin Software MRIN shares fell 11.7% to $3.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock fell 8.97% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $842.8 million.

AEye LIDR shares fell 8.37% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 5.83% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Evolv Technologies EVLV shares declined by 5.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.0 million.

DatChat DATS shares fell 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.