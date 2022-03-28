All The Stocks That Moved From Monday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

Teradyne, Inc. TER mentioned by Jenny Harrington at 12:31 p.m. as a buy, shares ticked 0.11% higher.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD Joe Terranova said he bought AMD at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.16% after mention.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Mentioned by Terranova at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.30% higher after.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH Stephen Weiss said he sold shares of the ETF at 12:34 p.m., shares moved 0.16% higher since.

Snowflake Inc SNOW Jon Najarian mentioned unusual options activity in Snowflake at 12:48 p.m., shares moved 0.29% higher after.

Ralph Lauren Corp RL Najarian highlighted unusual activity in Ralph Lauren at 12:48 p.m., shares spiked 1.20% higher on mention.

Tesla Inc TSLA Terranova and Weiss spoke positively on Tesla, shares ticked 0.33% higher after.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL Mentioned in final trades at 12:59 p.m., shares spiked 0.51% after.

Public Storage PSA Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.01% lower after.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.17% higher after.