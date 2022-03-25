12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock increased by 25.0% to $2.15 during Friday's regular session. HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 68.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares rose 24.97% to $0.57. Trading volume for Aileron Therapeutics's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1031.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

NexImmune NEXI stock moved upwards by 19.65% to $4.14. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 978.0% of NexImmune's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

Rockwell Medical RMTI shares moved upwards by 18.74% to $0.45. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 168.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

Cutera CUTR shares rose 17.72% to $53.7. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 654.0K shares, making up 388.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $969.9 million.

Tilray TLRY stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $7.88. Trading volume for Tilray's stock is 190.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 826.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Losers

Icosavax ICVX shares fell 63.6% to $4.53 during Friday's regular session. Icosavax's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1606.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.8 million.

MEI Pharma MEIP stock decreased by 61.18% to $0.7. The current volume of 29.5 million shares is 2918.6% of MEI Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.

MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares decreased by 16.15% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock decreased by 15.01% to $2.21. As of 13:31 EST, Applied Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 332.4K, which is 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.

Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 14.55% to $2.82. The current volume of 159.7K shares is 10.5% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

IO Biotech IOBT shares decreased by 12.74% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.

