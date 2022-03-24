12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 11.9% to $0.68 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 498.5K shares, which is 49.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.

ThredUp TDUP shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.7 million.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE stock rose 3.66% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares increased by 3.47% to $10.42. This security traded at a volume of 206.6K shares come close, making up 10.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.5 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 3.44% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

RISE Education Cayman REDU stock increased by 3.24% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Losers

Purple Innovation PRPL shares fell 7.7% to $6.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.4 million.

JX Luxventure LLL stock declined by 6.28% to $4.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 103.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Steven Madden SHOO stock declined by 5.0% to $37.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Puxin NEW shares decreased by 4.46% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

Modine Manufacturing MOD shares declined by 4.35% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $456.8 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. This security traded at a volume of 71.0K shares come close, making up 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.