12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 7.3% to $7.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 5.21% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

American Superconductor AMSC stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $8.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.4 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares increased by 5.05% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 4.66% to $0.79. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 163.4K shares by close, accounting for 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL stock rose 3.9% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

Infrastructure and Energy IEA shares decreased by 5.2% to $12.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.5 million.

Moog MOG shares declined by 5.0% to $83.44.

Steelcase SCS shares decreased by 3.85% to $11.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 3.09% to $5.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 165.0K shares, which is 6.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 2.51% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock decreased by 2.44% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million.

