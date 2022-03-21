12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Boxed BOXD stock rose 8.4% to $8.72 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $600.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- RYB Education RYB stock rose 7.07% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Nike NKE stock rose 6.06% to $138.08. At the close, Nike's trading volume reached 3.0 million shares. This is 45.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares increased by 5.82% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $230.5 million.
- FAT Brands FAT stock increased by 5.51% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock rose 5.5% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million.
Losers
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
- BT Brands BTBD stock declined by 6.0% to $2.02 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 58.5K shares come close, making up 19.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 4.53% to $0.76. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 264.2K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Puxin NEW shares declined by 4.35% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares decreased by 4.18% to $2.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4 million shares, which is 40.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.5 million.
- Amesite AMST stock declined by 3.26% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 3.18% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.