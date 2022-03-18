Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $1.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 7068.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $1.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 7068.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 29.22% to $1.33. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 923.2K, which is 368.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 29.22% to $1.33. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 923.2K, which is 368.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.0 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 7.09% to $1.15. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 293.3K, which is 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

stock rose 7.09% to $1.15. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 293.3K, which is 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR stock increased by 5.5% to $2.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

stock increased by 5.5% to $2.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock increased by 4.98% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.3K shares, making up 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock increased by 4.98% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.3K shares, making up 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares rose 4.94% to $79.44. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 189.8K, which is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock fell 5.31% to $20.8 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 542.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 160.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.4 million.

stock fell 5.31% to $20.8 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 542.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 160.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.4 million. Maiden Holdings MHLD shares decreased by 4.95% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 119.0K, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares decreased by 4.95% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 119.0K, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 3.5% to $5.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 164.6K, which is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

stock fell 3.5% to $5.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 164.6K, which is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. SiriusPoint SPNT shares fell 3.15% to $7.25. As of 12:40 EST, SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 285.3K, which is 86.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

shares fell 3.15% to $7.25. As of 12:40 EST, SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 285.3K, which is 86.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares decreased by 3.1% to $12.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.4K shares, making up 50.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million.

shares decreased by 3.1% to $12.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.4K shares, making up 50.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million. HCI Group HCI shares declined by 2.96% to $68.23. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 90.0K, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.