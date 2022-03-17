Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Metromile MILE shares rose 16.36% to $1.28 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:40 EST. This is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.9 million.
- Lemonade LMND stock moved upwards by 15.31% to $25.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 2.6 million, which is 116.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $5.88. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 130.3K shares, making up 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $2.85. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.0 million.
- Marpai MRAI stock increased by 6.32% to $1.85. The current volume of 40.9K shares is 7.9% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- BRP Group BRP shares increased by 4.77% to $27.43. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 290.5K as of 13:40 EST. This is 71.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock decreased by 5.95% to $12.34 during Thursday's regular session. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 257.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $581.5 million.
- Ryan Specialty Group RYAN stock decreased by 2.69% to $34.11. As of 13:40 EST, Ryan Specialty Group's stock is trading at a volume of 567.1K, which is 126.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MBIA MBI shares declined by 2.58% to $15.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 124.7K, which is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.9 million.
- Investors Title ITIC stock declined by 1.54% to $199.0. Trading volume for Investors Title's stock is 1.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.9 million.
- ProAssurance PRA shares fell 1.42% to $25.06. As of 13:40 EST, ProAssurance's stock is trading at a volume of 35.2K, which is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Reinsurance Group RGA stock declined by 1.36% to $102.61. The current volume of 168.5K shares is 38.0% of Reinsurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
