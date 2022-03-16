12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Molecular Data MKD stock increased by 10.6% to $0.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. Molecular Data's trading volume hit 5.6 million shares by close, accounting for 68.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- JX Luxventure LLL shares rose 9.66% to $2.27. This security traded at a volume of 427.0K shares come close, making up 1513.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Four Seasons Education FEDU shares increased by 7.71% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Williams-Sonoma WSM shares rose 6.22% to $161.94. This security traded at a volume of 515.8K shares come close, making up 43.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Amesite AMST shares increased by 5.96% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Uxin UXIN shares increased by 5.56% to $0.99. Uxin's trading volume hit 107.0K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.4 million.
Losers
- RYB Education RYB stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 5.46% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Century Casinos CNTY stock fell 5.03% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.4 million.
- Leju Holdings LEJU stock declined by 5.0% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares decreased by 4.99% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.2 million.
- Target Hospitality TH stock decreased by 4.9% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $554.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
