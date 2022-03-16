Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Huize Holding HUIZ stock rose 32.8% to $0.89 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 317.5K shares, making up 352.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 15.9% to $11.95. As of 13:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 624.6K, which is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.6 million.
- Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 15.22% to $1.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 891.5K, which is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million.
- Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $1.02. As of 13:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 531.3K, which is 218.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.9 million.
- Lemonade LMND shares increased by 11.49% to $20.95. As of 13:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Trean Insurance Group TIG shares rose 10.57% to $4.39. As of 13:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 266.9K, which is 126.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
Losers
- Maiden Holdings MHLD stock fell 3.93% to $2.45 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings's stock is 73.7K as of 13:40 EST. This is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Enstar Gr ESGR shares decreased by 2.68% to $261.89. Enstar Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 19.5K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 47.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Progressive PGR stock fell 1.96% to $105.22. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:40 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 billion.
- WR Berkley WRB stock decreased by 0.98% to $94.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 316.0K, which is 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 billion.
- Travelers Companies TRV shares declined by 0.98% to $178.43. Trading volume for Travelers Companies's stock is 696.4K as of 13:40 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 billion.
- Crawford CRD stock declined by 0.85% to $7.02. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 14.5K as of 13:40 EST. This is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.