12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $3.13 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 237.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.5 million.
- GitLab GTLB stock increased by 11.38% to $36.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 594.4K, accounting for 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $0.21. At the close, CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 204.6K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares rose 6.13% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Lattice Semiconductor LSCC shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $53.4. This security traded at a volume of 59.8K shares come close, making up 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
- Intellicheck IDN shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Coupa Software COUP stock decreased by 28.6% to $64.09 during Monday's after-market session. Coupa Software's trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 149.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares declined by 24.49% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares declined by 13.05% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.8K, accounting for 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Renren RENN shares decreased by 6.75% to $20.05. The company's market cap stands at $481.5 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares decreased by 5.67% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million.
- Alight ALIT stock fell 5.04% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.