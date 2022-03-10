10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- AeroClean Technologies AERC shares rose 5.9% to $4.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Enovix ENVX stock rose 3.08% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.7. Orbital Energy Group's trading volume hit 95.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 2.32% to $0.55. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 167.9K shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
Losers
- Team TISI shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.15 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 351.8K shares, which is 17.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock decreased by 5.5% to $23.75. This security traded at a volume of 133.8K shares come close, making up 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- LegalZoom.com LZ stock decreased by 5.49% to $11.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.6K shares, which is 5.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares decreased by 5.16% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.2K, accounting for 8.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 173.8K shares come close, making up 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 3.85% to $1.25. This security traded at a volume of 58.1K shares come close, making up 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
