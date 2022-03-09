12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Marqeta MQ shares increased by 21.4% to $13.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 19.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD shares moved upwards by 14.33% to $194.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 36.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SentinelOne S stock increased by 6.52% to $36.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.5K shares, which is 2.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
- GSE Systems GVP stock increased by 5.71% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock increased by 4.7% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.8. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 919.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.4 million.
Losers
Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)
- Asana ASAN shares decreased by 20.2% to $38.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Couchbase BASE shares declined by 17.79% to $15.26. The company's market cap stands at $665.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 5.33% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 771.3K, accounting for 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock decreased by 4.09% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares decreased by 3.65% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock declined by 3.39% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.