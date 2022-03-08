12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- FIGS FIGS stock rose 11.1% to $15.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.2K shares, which is 5.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Purple Biotech PPBT shares rose 9.02% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Assertio Holdings ASRT stock rose 7.79% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
- Statera BioPharma STAB stock increased by 6.89% to $0.62. This security traded at a volume of 121.6K shares come close, making up 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Renalytix RNLX stock rose 6.36% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.8 million.
- Landos Biopharma LABP stock rose 5.44% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK shares fell 23.6% to $1.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.5K, accounting for 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- CytoSorbents CTSO stock fell 10.43% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $145.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares fell 5.22% to $1.09. This security traded at a volume of 297.0K shares come close, making up 37.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock fell 5.0% to $0.28. At the close, Abeona Therapeutics's trading volume reached 137.2K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock declined by 4.86% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
