12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $0.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Hudson Technologies HDSN stock rose 9.29% to $4.35. This security traded at a volume of 71.3K shares come close, making up 31.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- XPO Logistics XPO shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $66.25. XPO Logistics's trading volume hit 158.5K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.
- BEST BEST stock increased by 4.03% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $250.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
Losers
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares fell 7.8% to $3.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 7.27% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 7.22% to $1.03. OceanPal's trading volume hit 14.1 million shares by close, accounting for 432.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Sentage Holdings SNTG stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 4.89% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.0 million.
- Singularity Future SGLY stock fell 4.73% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
