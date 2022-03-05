If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Starbucks And Plug Power 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 81.82%, 156.72% and 60.87% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since March 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks bought back at the beginning of 2017 would be worth today:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): $443.45

(NYSE:GME): $443.45 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): $779.37

(NASDAQ:AMD): $779.37 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): $925.59

(NASDAQ:NVDA): $925.59 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): $165.10

(NASDAQ:SBUX): $165.10 Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG): $2,184.16

Photo by Boudewijn Huysmans on Unsplash