If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since July 2017: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks and cryptocurrencies bought back in summer 2017 would be worth today:

GameStop Corp. GME : $608.37

: $608.37 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD : $553.66

: $553.66 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : $369.77

: $369.77 Tesla Inc TSLA : $1,101.89

: $1,101.89 Apple Inc AAPL : $390.18

: $390.18 Microsoft Corporation MSFT : $363.19

: $363.19 Amazon.com, Inc AMZN : $225.09

: $225.09 Plug Power Inc PLUG : $890.87

: $890.87 Bitcoin BTC/USD : $723.93

Photo by Boudewijn Huysmans on Unsplash