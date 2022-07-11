If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.
Winners Since July 2017: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks and cryptocurrencies bought back in summer 2017 would be worth today:
- GameStop Corp. GME: $608.37
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: $553.66
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: $369.77
- Tesla Inc TSLA: $1,101.89
- Apple Inc AAPL: $390.18
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $363.19
- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN: $225.09
- Plug Power Inc PLUG: $890.87
- Bitcoin BTC/USD: $723.93
Photo by Boudewijn Huysmans on Unsplash
