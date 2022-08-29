ñol

If You Invested $100 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 29, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 62%, 108% and 46% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past ten years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since August 2017: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks bought back in summer 2017 would be worth today:

  • Tesla Inc TSLA: $1,195.06
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: $673.64
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: $372.01
  • Apple Inc AAPL: $390.70
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $357.60
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN: $264.36
  • Plug Power Inc PLUG: $1,316.89

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskMoversTrading Ideas