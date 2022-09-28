If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past ten years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.
Winners Since September 2012: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $1,000 in each of the following stocks bought back in fall 2012 would be worth today:
- Tesla Inc TSLA: $145,097.40
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: $17,223.10
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: $36,295.30
- Apple Inc AAPL: $6,146.60
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $7,579.70
- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN: $8,994.50
- Plug Power Inc PLUG: $26,325.30
