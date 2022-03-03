12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $16.67 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 31.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $82.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares increased by 13.48% to $20.2. Funko’s trading volume hit 282.9K shares by close, accounting for 73.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $806.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares rose 8.08% to $2.14. The company’s market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $7.0. The company’s market cap stands at $263.6 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares increased by 3.19% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 504.2K shares come close, making up 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.2 million.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares fell 15.6% to $15.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 249.9K shares, which is 21.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 4.37% to $2.63. This security traded at a volume of 115.8K shares come close, making up 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares decreased by 2.51% to $7.4. The company’s market cap stands at $61.6 million.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares fell 2.43% to $45.85. The company’s market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares fell 1.95% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 1.87% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 million.
