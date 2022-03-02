11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock rose 10.0% to $1.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) shares rose 4.75% to $41.39. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 3.0% to $1.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 569.7K shares, which is 18.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares rose 3.0% to $4.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.7K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $481.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock decreased by 7.1% to $76.38 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock declined by 4.44% to $48.07. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock declined by 3.88% to $20.85. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock decreased by 3.72% to $4.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 30.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock declined by 2.77% to $3.16. The company’s market cap stands at $186.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares decreased by 2.18% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $109.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
