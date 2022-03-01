12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock rose 15.9% to $8.39 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.0K shares, which is 10.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock moved upwards by 14.29% to $0.24. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 16.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock rose 10.9% to $2.44. The company’s market cap stands at $108.9 million.
- Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock increased by 10.37% to $10.0. The company’s market cap stands at $417.3 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock rose 9.37% to $0.35. The company’s market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares rose 9.17% to $19.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares decreased by 30.7% to $7.2 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 447.8K shares come close, making up 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.3 million.
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) shares fell 23.0% to $18.99. This security traded at a volume of 205.6K shares come close, making up 26.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock decreased by 20.64% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 482.5K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock fell 12.51% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.6 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares decreased by 11.73% to $2.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.9K, accounting for 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 10.73% to $0.62. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 222.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.1 million.
