12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2022 12:33 pm
Gainers

  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock moved upwards by 32.2% to $11.0 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for UserTesting’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 19.09% to $0.28. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 309.2% of CooTek (Cayman)’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares moved upwards by 15.82% to $23.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 296.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock increased by 15.21% to $33.09. As of 12:30 EST, TaskUs’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 117.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 10.79% to $1.35. The current volume of 415.0K shares is 144.0% of Aurora Mobile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock moved upwards by 9.66% to $45.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 167.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares fell 30.4% to $97.22 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 619.9% of Ambarella’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock declined by 20.55% to $5.12. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 107.4% of Paya Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $676.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock declined by 18.53% to $10.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 531.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares fell 17.03% to $21.49. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 206.6% of BigCommerce Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 16.67% to $2.0. Trading volume for ALFI’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 220.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) stock decreased by 16.37% to $6.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.8K shares, making up 390.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
