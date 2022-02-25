12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $5.99 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $200.1 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock rose 5.36% to $79.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock rose 4.16% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $234.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock rose 3.52% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock rose 1.43% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.1 million.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares rose 1.34% to $22.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares decreased by 3.9% to $16.4 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares fell 3.85% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 277.5K, accounting for 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares decreased by 1.63% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.0 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares declined by 1.46% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares declined by 1.14% to $6.99. The company’s market cap stands at $99.1 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock fell 1.13% to $5.28. The company’s market cap stands at $395.7 million.
