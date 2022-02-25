QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-375.94
38740.78
-0.96%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2022 4:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $5.99 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $200.1 million.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock rose 5.36% to $79.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock rose 4.16% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $234.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock rose 3.52% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock rose 1.43% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.1 million.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares rose 1.34% to $22.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares decreased by 3.9% to $16.4 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares fell 3.85% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 277.5K, accounting for 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares decreased by 1.63% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.0 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares declined by 1.46% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.
  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares declined by 1.14% to $6.99. The company’s market cap stands at $99.1 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock fell 1.13% to $5.28. The company’s market cap stands at $395.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock increased by 1.71% to $6.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million. read more