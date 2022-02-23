QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 4:41 pm
Gainers

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 6.6% to $1.45 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $118.8. This security traded at a volume of 76.8K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.8 million.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. The company’s market cap stands at $74.2 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 3.43% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares rose 2.39% to $2.57. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.

Losers

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock decreased by 27.1% to $2.63 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares fell 7.49% to $43.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 120.4K shares, which is 27.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock declined by 2.72% to $1.79. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 70.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares declined by 1.9% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock decreased by 1.85% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

