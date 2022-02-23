12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares rose 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $113.4 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $0.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 615.0K, accounting for 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock increased by 4.6% to $6.13. This security traded at a volume of 87.0K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
Losers
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock fell 25.3% to $25.97 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares declined by 14.08% to $55.55. This security traded at a volume of 64.8K shares come close, making up 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock fell 9.51% to $49.4. At the close, eBay’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 38.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock fell 6.51% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares fell 5.01% to $47.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 192.2K, accounting for 5.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 2.67% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
