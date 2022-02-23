12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares increased by 11.1% to $4.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock rose 8.45% to $2.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 12.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares increased by 6.01% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.8 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares increased by 5.95% to $22.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares increased by 5.8% to $23.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares fell 10.5% to $11.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) stock declined by 10.34% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares fell 6.39% to $0.87. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) stock declined by 5.41% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares fell 4.83% to $8.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 3.86% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.