Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 12:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 11.51% to $2.13 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 40.1% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $245.6 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 7.55% to $2.99. Trading volume for SelectQuote’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $490.4 million.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 2.77% to $7.79. Trading volume for Crawford’s stock is 343 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $1.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.7K shares, making up 5.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $55.57. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) stock rose 2.23% to $18.84. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares declined by 6.3% to $6.4 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 25.3K shares is 23.2% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $342.5 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 6.13% to $1.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.9K shares, making up 18.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares declined by 5.4% to $45.9. As of 12:40 EST, CNA Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 76.1K, which is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.4 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 5.01% to $5.89. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 240.5K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.85% to $1.57. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) stock declined by 4.13% to $13.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.4K, which is 161.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $439.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

