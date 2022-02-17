12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock increased by 15.7% to $57.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 13.55% to $3.35. The company’s market cap stands at $451.1 million.
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares rose 9.48% to $67.5. The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock rose 4.88% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock increased by 4.35% to $270.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 4.12% to $2.02. The company’s market cap stands at $20.6 million.
Losers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.9% to $1.85 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $44.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock decreased by 4.87% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares declined by 4.82% to $36.0. Bentley Systems’s trading volume hit 204.6K shares by close, accounting for 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares fell 4.55% to $2.94. The company’s market cap stands at $735.5 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 3.29% to $0.32. The company’s market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 3.16% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
