Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $22.4 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 4.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $22.4 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 4.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 3.05% to $55.32. The current volume of 104.3K shares is 59.5% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 3.05% to $55.32. The current volume of 104.3K shares is 59.5% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $40.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.2K, which is 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:EIG) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $40.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.2K, which is 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares rose 2.17% to $61.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.4 million, which is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:AIG) shares rose 2.17% to $61.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.4 million, which is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Assurant, Inc. 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NYSE:AIZN) stock increased by 2.15% to $23.68. As of 12:40 EST, Assurant, Inc. 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K, which is 39.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:AIZN) stock increased by 2.15% to $23.68. As of 12:40 EST, Assurant, Inc. 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K, which is 39.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock increased by 2.01% to $15.66. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 111.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $852.5 million.

Losers

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 6.04% to $28.01 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 212.0K shares is 67.6% of BRP Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 6.04% to $28.01 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 212.0K shares is 67.6% of BRP Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 6.03% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.6 million.

(NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 6.03% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.6 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 5.22% to $29.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 480.4K, which is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares fell 5.22% to $29.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 480.4K, which is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock decreased by 4.77% to $2.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.2K shares, making up 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) stock decreased by 4.77% to $2.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.2K shares, making up 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 4.58% to $1.67. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 25.2% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 4.58% to $1.67. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 25.2% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.9 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.27. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 51.6K, which is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.