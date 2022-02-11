QQQ
-6.02
362.06
-1.69%
BTC/USD
-1901.81
41971.75
-4.33%
DIA
-4.65
354.32
-1.33%
SPY
-6.39
452.99
-1.43%
TLT
+ 1.43
134.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 2.15
172.72
+ 1.23%

This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

byHenry Khederian
February 11, 2022 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Since 1959, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has entertained millions of families, and over the last year, has been the home of marked returns for investors.

Since February 2021, SeaWorld stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

SeaWorld Entertainment operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as the Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Seaworld also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. 

SeaWorld is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to present: 

  • Tesla is up from $811.66 to $901.15 for a return of 11.03%
  • Ford is up from $11.45 to $18.22 for a return of 59.13%
  • Microsoft is up from $244.49 to $302.07 for a return of 23.55%
  • Apple is up from $135.13 to $172.27 for a return of 27.48%
  • Disney is down from $190.91 to $152.92 for a return of -19.90%
  • Netflix is down from $557.59 to $407.90 for a return of -26.85%
  • Amazon is down from $3,262.13 to $3,161.10 for a return of -3.10%
  • And finally, SeaWorld is up from $33.12 to $68.05 for a return of 105.46%

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Here's Why Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?

This Discount Store Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple And AMD

This Discount Store Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple And AMD

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DLTR) discount variety stores have served millions in North America for more than 30 years, and over the past year, has been the home of superior returns for investors. read more
Here's Why BofA Calls Roblox 'Category Leader' In The Emerging Metaverse Media Category

Here's Why BofA Calls Roblox 'Category Leader' In The Emerging Metaverse Media Category