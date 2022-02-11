This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Since 1959, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has entertained millions of families, and over the last year, has been the home of marked returns for investors.

Since February 2021, SeaWorld stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

SeaWorld Entertainment operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as the Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Seaworld also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia.

SeaWorld is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to present: