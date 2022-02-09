Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 7.45% to $4.14 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 237.4K shares is 3.7% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $45.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 7.45% to $4.14 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 237.4K shares is 3.7% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $45.6 million. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 6.2% to $1.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares, making up 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 6.2% to $1.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares, making up 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 5.91% to $1.79. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 131.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 5.91% to $1.79. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 131.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock rose 5.1% to $1.44. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 215.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock rose 5.1% to $1.44. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 215.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $3.65. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.8K, which is 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $3.65. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.8K, which is 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 3.89% to $6.93. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K, which is 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $372.1 million.

Losers

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock fell 7.72% to $5.8 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 19.1K shares is 818.8% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $87.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VERY) stock fell 7.72% to $5.8 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 19.1K shares is 818.8% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $87.7 million. United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 2.82% to $23.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.1K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.4 million.

(NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 2.82% to $23.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.1K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.4 million. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares declined by 2.78% to $7.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.2K, which is 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) shares declined by 2.78% to $7.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.2K, which is 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million. Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock fell 2.29% to $4.28. Trading volume for Citizens’s stock is 19.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million.

(NYSE:CIA) stock fell 2.29% to $4.28. Trading volume for Citizens’s stock is 19.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares declined by 2.29% to $2.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.2K, which is 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AAME) shares declined by 2.29% to $2.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.2K, which is 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.5 million. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock fell 2.21% to $28.33. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 275.3K, which is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.